Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 24,623 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.87.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average of $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

