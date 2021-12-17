Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $624,301.32 and $2,345.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.17 or 0.00920346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00268953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

