Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Terex has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.