Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,943,700 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 8,707,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,831.0 days.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.70 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.