Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 5,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

