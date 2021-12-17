TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 5.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 20,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 986,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TaskUs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

