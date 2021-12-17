Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

