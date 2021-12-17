Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tanzanian Gold
Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.