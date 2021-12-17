Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

