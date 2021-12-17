Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $258,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 72.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Newell Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 235,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 64.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 190,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,002 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.