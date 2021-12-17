Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $288.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $996.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

TALO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,804. The company has a market cap of $754.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

