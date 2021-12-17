TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 24,370,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

