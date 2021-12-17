Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the November 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.32 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.