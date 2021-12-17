Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

SNPS stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $365.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $66,659,547 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

