Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $80,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $465,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

