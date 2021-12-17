Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.54). Approximately 456,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 727,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.53).

SYNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.69) target price on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

