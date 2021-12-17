Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Acquires 7,920 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 7,920 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $110,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SYNL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

