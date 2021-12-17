Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy Acquires 7,920 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 7,920 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $110,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SYNL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
