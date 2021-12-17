Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$16.25

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

