Sylo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $142,196.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $142,196.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

