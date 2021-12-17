Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Raised to CHF 657

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 546 to CHF 657 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $657.00.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

