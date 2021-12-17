Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

