Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $72,750.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

