Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in November

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,400 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 2,563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 673.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPTF shares. Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF remained flat at $$29.95 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

