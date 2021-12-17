Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 1,870,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,210,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 745,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 453,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

