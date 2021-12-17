Suncoast Equity Management Has $735,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 221,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.