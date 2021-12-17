Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,794 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $408.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

