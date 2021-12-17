Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,282 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

