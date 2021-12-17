Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Open Text worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

