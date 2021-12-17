Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 155,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

