Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 4,260,296 Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,948,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.30% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Markforged stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

