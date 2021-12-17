Sumit Singh Sells 69,330 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 5,524,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,760. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.