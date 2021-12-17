Stuart Stoller Sells 701 Shares of Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Stuart Stoller sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $10,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stuart Stoller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of Ipsidy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $812,491.68.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63. Ipsidy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

