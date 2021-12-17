Stuart Stoller Sells 50,908 Shares of Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $812,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stuart Stoller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ipsidy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stuart Stoller sold 701 shares of Ipsidy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $10,515.00.

NASDAQ AUID opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63. Ipsidy Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.