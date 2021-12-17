Strs Ohio Sells 975 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 119,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

