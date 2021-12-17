Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

