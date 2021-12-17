Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

