Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock worth $7,707,694. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $81.44 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

