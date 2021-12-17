Strs Ohio Buys 400 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

