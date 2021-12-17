Strs Ohio Acquires 1,583 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

