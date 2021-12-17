STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report sales of $194.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.34 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $751.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.