Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,011 put options.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,984 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.