Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 918 call options.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 over the last 90 days. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BDSI stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.