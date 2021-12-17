Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECK. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

