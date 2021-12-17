stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Tops $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01116447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

