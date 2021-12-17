Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

