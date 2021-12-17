Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

IPG opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

