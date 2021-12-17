Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,543 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,817.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $843,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.