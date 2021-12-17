Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,038 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

