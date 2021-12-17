Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,205 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 195,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

