Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3.94 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.53 or 0.08277743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.40 or 1.00065408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

