Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

SCS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 908,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

